USUE Women’s Basketball Outlasts Arizona Western in Season-Opening Thriller

By Jordan Buscarini

Kacelyn Toomer scored on a driving layup with 9.2 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the USU Eastern Eagles past the Arizona Western Matadors 71-70 Thursday night in the season opener at the BDAC in Price.

Locked in a back-and-forth battle throughout, the lead switched sides multiple times in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Arizona Western had an opportunity to win at the buzzer, but Teresa Da Silva’s shot from the right wing fell short as time expired.

“My favorite thing tonight was that we kept battling and never gave up,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton . “We just have a young team and you can tell that by the turnovers. They got better as we went on, but still have to work on some things.”

After shooting 25 percent from the field and committing nine turnovers in the opening quarter, the Eagles responded by shooting 50.8 percent and committing 10 turnovers the rest of the game. USU Eastern also finished +10 in the rebounding category.

Toomer led all USU Eastern scorers with 22 points to go along with five rebounds. Connecting on eight of 13 shots from the field, she also finished an efficient three of four from the three-point line.

“She is going to be hard to stop because she can be a three-point threat, but she can also get to the basket,” said Warburton. “She is a strong guard and had a terrific read at the end taking the ball hard to the hoop.”

Freshman Kaija Glasker scored 17 points on seven of 12 shooting in her first game as an Eagle. Glasker also pulled down nine rebounds, three of which came on the offensive glass.

Coach Warburton also had an opportunity to showcase the depth of this year’s team. Running 11 players deep on the rotation, USU Eastern’s bench outscored Arizona Western 36-17 in the win.

Ahna Hullinger scored all six of her points on two shots in the first half. Brooklyn Perkins also ended a perfect 2-2, giving the Eagles five more points off of the bench.

Arizona Western’s Faith Silva ended with a game-high 23 points, including five makes from deep, in Thursday’s setback. Da Silva also reached double-figures as she finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Matadors.