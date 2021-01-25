USUE Women’s Basketball Upends Arizona Western on the Road

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Chelsey Warburton

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles were able to get their second win while on the road Saturday against the Arizona Western Matadors. It was a close game for the first half with the Eagles up four at halftime. However, by the end of the third, they were able to build and extend the lead to end the game 83-60.

Two players ended the night posting a double-double. Freshman Kaija Glasker scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds while freshman Brooklyn Palmer ended with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

USU Eastern also had four players score in double figures, which is great to see early in the season. Sophomore Kacelyn Toomer was an offensive threat for the second game in a row, scoring 17, while freshman Ella Bradley went 7-8 from the line and ended with 11 points.

“The focus for this game was to be more aggressive defensively and to limit their three-point opportunities,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton . Two days prior, the Matadors hit 14 three-point shots, making it key to force them to have to score another way.

USU Eastern will play inside the BDAC at home on Tuesday against Community Christian College at 5 p.m.