USUE Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Central Wyoming in Home Opener

USU Eastern Press Release

The 18th ranked USU Eastern women’s soccer team opened up Scenic West play on Saturday on the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field.

The first goal that opened the flood gates was from a freshman and the smallest girl on the field, Lexi Paulsen . After the score, she threw both fists in the air and jumped for joy. The girls on the team loved that excitement and it got them rearing for the next goal.

It was a 5-0 shutout for the Lady Eagles. Scoring goals were Gracie Sorensen , Lexi Paulsen , Kallie James , Addie Mclean and Sienna Nuemeyer. Assists came from Sorensen , Mclean and Hannah Carlisle.