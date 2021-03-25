USUE Women’s Soccer Takes on Pan World in Home Scrimmage

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

USU Eastern’s women’s soccer team was able to win its first game of the season against Pan World over the weekend. The score was 2-1 with goals from Gracie Sorensen and Ashley Brindley .

“We came out slow and found it difficult initially as Pan World had energy that we didn’t anticipate,” said head coach Jared Woodhouse . “We had moments where we were able to show our potential this season. Now that we have a game under our belts and from which to watch and to correct the little things, we are hopeful going forward.”