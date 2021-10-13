USUE Women’s Soccer Upsets No.4 Salt Lake, Men’s Team Defeats No.16 Snow College

Photos by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

The USU Eastern men’s and women’s soccer teams played Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) and Snow College this past week. On Thursday, the men lost to SLCC 1-0 while the women’s team beat Salt Lake 1-0 in overtime. On Saturday, the women’s team lost 2-1 and the men’s team beat 16th ranked Snow College 3-2.

Men’s Games

One of the top plays for the men’s team was in the game against Snow when Parker Huff took on the outside back 1 vs 1, beating him to the byline. He crossed the ball to Joseph Valle, who scored the winning goal in the second half against the Badgers.

Women’s Games

The weekend highlight for the women’s team was the goal scored by Addison McLean in overtime that gave the women the win. Miranda Hales scored the goal in the loss to Snow College. Macy Clements had 20 saves in both games and played phenomenally, giving the Lady Eagles an opportunity to win against two very good teams.

“I could not be prouder of both of my team’s performances this week,” said head coach Jared Woodhouse . “The girls played two top five teams in the country and came away one and one on the week and could have won both. The men played two top 15 teams in the country and came away one and one and could also have easily won both.”

The Eagles play their next game in Craig, Colo. on Saturday, Oct. 16 against Colorado Northwestern at 11 a.m. for the men’s team and 1:30 p.m. for the women’s team.