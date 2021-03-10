USU’s Statewide Campuses Announce Commencement Plans for 2021

USU Eastern Press Release

Utah State University Statewide Campuses is pleased to announce 2021 commencement plans for the approximately 1,731 statewide graduates across its 30 locations.

USU’s statewide graduates go on to make an impact in their communities as business leaders, teachers, nurses, social workers and more across rural Utah.

In local ceremonies scheduled across the state for April 23 through May 6, 610 associate, 614 bachelor’s, 318 master’s, four doctoral degrees and 185 undergraduate and graduate certificates will be awarded. Graduates can either attend commencement in Logan or at their local campus.

A majority of the events will be in-person with some virtual elements. With the improved public health situation, USU will allow two in-person guests per graduating student to attend at the Uintah Basin, Eastern and Blanding ceremonies. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing and other safety measures will be in place.

Scheduled dates for statewide ceremonies are as follows:

Blanding: Friday, April 23, 2021

Uintah Basin: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Eastern: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Brigham City: Friday, April 30, 2021

Kaysville: Saturday, May 1, 2021

Tooele: Saturday, May 1, 2021

Moab: Friday, May 6, 2021

Southwest: Campus staff will contact graduates with additional information.

Salt Lake/Orem: Graduates will receive a gift box via postal mail.

Graduating students will be emailed instructions on Monday, March 15 to RSVP for the graduation events. After the RSVP period closes, more information regarding tickets, times and locations will be emailed to students and posted on USU’s commencement website. Graduates and their families are encouraged to monitor that site over the next several weeks.

Additional updates can be found at usu.edu/commencement/schedule/statewide-campuses.