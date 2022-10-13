Utah College Application Week Event Coming to CHS

Carbon School District Press Release

Carbon High School will participate in Utah College Application Week, coordinated by the Utah System of Higher Education, during Oct. 17-21. As part of Utah’s college access initiative, Carbon High School will work with its seniors on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to complete and submit at least one college application.

The goal of the program is to get more students applying to Utah’s colleges early in their senior year. During this event, students should be encouraged to apply to any of Utah’s 19 colleges, including seven open enrollment public colleges and universities, three private schools, one research institution and eight technical colleges, in which they are interested.

Utah College Application Week (UCAW) gives every high school senior in participating schools the opportunity to apply to college during the school day. UCAW is coordinated by the Utah System of Higher Education, is part of the American College Application Campaign (ACAC) and ACT Center for Equity in Learning, and focuses on first-generation and low-income students who are less likely to apply to and enroll in college.