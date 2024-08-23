Utah Cutthroat Slam Raises Over $100K for Cutthroat Trout Restoration

SALT LAKE CITY –— The Utah Cutthroat Slam recently reached a milestone of raising over $100,000 in funding, which goes toward projects and other efforts to restore native cutthroat trout throughout Utah.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Trout Unlimited launched the slam in 2016 as a fishing challenge for anglers to catch the four subspecies of cutthroat trout that are native to Utah in their native ranges, as well as a way to raise funds for cutthroat trout conservation. The $20 registration fee goes toward conservation projects that will benefit the native species.

“When we launched the program in 2016, the main goal was to educate the public about Utah’s only native trout and the historic ranges they inhabited,” Utah Cutthroat Slam Program Director for Utah Trout Unlimited Brett Prettyman said. “The other focus was providing anglers an opportunity to explore new fisheries with family and friends by providing a challenge that would take them places they likely never considered. We thought it could also prove a way to raise some extra money for cutthroat conservation work. Reaching this milestone of $100,000 raised is truly icing on the cake for us.”

In addition to the $100,000 in cutthroat trout restoration funding, the Utah Cutthroat Slam has been completed 1,464 times since 2016, with 142 of those being anglers who have completed the slam more than once. As of Aug. 19, the Utah Cutthroat Slam has been completed 162 times this year alone.

“We are so grateful to the many anglers who participate and help fund cutthroat trout restoration in Utah,” DWR Sportfish Coordinator Trina Hedrick said. “These projects are crucial in helping restore our native cutthroat trout throughout the state and wouldn’t be possible without this funding. We also appreciate our partners, Utah Trout Unlimited, and others involved in these important efforts.”

Since 2016, 25 projects relating to cutthroat trout restoration have been funded, with 16 of those completed. Some of the highest-funded projects include:

Lower Beaver River improvements: This project was funded last year and involved improving the overall habitat of the river in this area through reshaping the streambanks, adding woody debris to provide additional cover for fish, seeding and planting the area with good vegetation for fish and wildlife species and removing invasive trees. This project received $10,000 in funding. You can learn more about it on Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative website.

Clear Creek flood mitigation and stream improvement: This project will cover the cost of a redesign for the current stream stabilization project, which will help protect a roadway in the area and reduce flooding. The redesign will also provide better habitat for Bonneville cutthroat trout and other fish and will allow for continued fish migration in the area. A total of $9,000 was allocated to this project, and it is expected to be completed later this year or in early 2025. You can learn more about the project on the WRI website.

Chalk Creek Bonneville cutthroat trout telemetry study: This project allowed the DWR to assess the migration of Bonneville cutthroat trout in the Chalk Creek drainage from September 2022 to November 2023. During this study, the DWR learned some important data about these fish migrations, including identifying important spawning areas, and other crucial data that will help with better management of Bonneville cutthroat in this area. This project received $8,000 in funding.

Anyone interested in participating in the Utah Cutthroat Slam can learn more and register on the website.