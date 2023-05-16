Utah Department of Ag Explains Programs to Emery County Commission

By Julie Johansen

Amber Brown and Kelly Pehrson, commissioners with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, gave a presentation to the Emery County Commission at a meeting in early May. Their presentation included discussing their stewardship with local governments and producers, inspections, regulations, consumer protection, loan assistance, and pet and disease control.

Some of the department’s strategic goals include agriculture restructure, the workforce, land preservation, food supply chain and education. With these goals, they hope to help keep locally-grown products marketed locally, keep a younger workforce and teach where food really comes from.

They showed that $15,000,000 is the market value of agriculture products in Emery County from 504 farms, equating to 133,699 acres of farm land. Ninety-six percent of the county farms are family farms.

The duo also spoke about some new programs available through the Department of Agriculture, such as Ag Stress Assistance, a Conservation Easement, Utah Ag. Mediation Program and the Utah Food Processing Grant. They concluded by stating that presentations such as this will be given in every county throughout the state.

Also during the meeting, only one bid was received for the scrap metal pile at the landfill. It was from Weston Metals for $136/ton. This will be reviewed before being awarded.

An memorandum of understanding was approved between Emery County and the Emery County Business Chamber regarding the Emery County Fair. This was in the amount of $35,900 and covered anything not already covered by contracts. Contracts with Bouncin Bins in the amount of $10,573 and Maddie Wilson Music for $2,200 were also approved.

The commissioners then voted and approved that 40% of the interim Emery County Travel/Tourism Director’s salary will be paid with Travel/Tourism funds.

Next, Rural Grant projects were discussed. It was suggested that Dr. Fry be retained as a consultant at the San Rafael Energy Research Center, business improvement grants in the amount of $55,000 and study with Weber State for nuclear development. The remaining funds will be left for future economic development.

It was also approved for Emery County EMS to use its 2023 competitive grant monies for EMT retention. This will be in the form of stipends on a percentage basis for on-call EMTs.

Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington reported that some officers and posse members had met with water officials, Humphrey and Stilson, to inspect the inside of the overflow at the Joe’s Valley Dam. He was also sad this will be done again following this year’s flooding overflow.

Commissioner Jordan Leonard spoke about the Emery County Fair, emphasizing the showing of the Castle Valley Pageant video on Thursday, July 27 at the Emery High auditorium.