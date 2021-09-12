Utah Department of Agriculture and Food Announces Disaster Relief Fund

“Utah’s current extreme and prolonged drought conditions have been devastating for our agricultural producers,” Governor Spencer Cox said. “These farmers and ranchers need real solutions and we are committed to helping in every way we can. Authorizing money from Go Utah will provide necessary aid to those who truly need it.”

In an effort to help producers stay in business, the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) is providing $5,000,000 from the Industrial Assistance Account to fund an EDR loan program that will be administered by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food under their Agriculture Resource Development Loan (ARDL) Program. Eligible agricultural producers can apply for EDR loans of up to $100,000 to help reimburse financial and other losses they have experienced due to the drought, such feed costs or loss of livestock. The seven year loans will be interest-free for the first two years and will not require collateral from the agricultural producer.