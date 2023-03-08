UTAH DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY DIVISION OF WASTE MANAGEMENT AND RADIATION CONTROL NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT ON Carbon County Class IVb Landfill

Carbon County has submitted a permit renewal application for their Class IVb Landfill located in Price, Carbon County, Utah. This landfill disposes of only non-hazardous construction and demolition waste, concrete debris and metals for recycling, and dead animals. The landfill also aggregates and transports municipal solid waste in containers that are regularly taken to the East Carbon Development Corporation Landfill. The Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control has reviewed the permit renewal documents and has prepared a draft permit.

A 30-day public comment period to receive comments on the draft renewal permit will commence on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and end at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023.

Documents related to this application can be reviewed at the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control Public Notices website at:

https://deq.utah.gov/public-notices-archive/waste-management-radiation-control-public-notices

If further information or assistance in obtaining a copy of documents is required, contact Wade Hess at (801) 536-0213.

Written comments will be accepted if received by 5:00 p.m. on April 10, 2023. Written comments must be directed to the following address:

Douglas J. Hansen, Director

Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control

Utah Department of Environmental Quality

P.O. Box 144880

Salt Lake City, UT 84114-4880

Comments can also be submitted electronically by email to: dwmrcpublic@utah.gov. Comments submitted by email must be identified using the following in the subject line: “Public comment on Carbon County Landfill”. All documents included in comments must be submitted in pdf format or as ASCII (text) files.

Under Utah Code Section 19-1-301.5 a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with special needs (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) should contact Larene Wyss, Office of Human Resources at (801) 536-4284, Telecommunications Relay Service 711, or by email at lwyss@utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 8, 2023.