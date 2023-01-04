UTAH DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

DIVISION OF WASTE MANAGEMENT AND RADIATION CONTROL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT

on Huntington Power Plant Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) Landfill

PacifiCorp submitted a permit application to renew its permit for the Huntington Power Plant Coal Combustion Residuals CCR Landfill (Landfill) which is seven miles west of Huntington, Utah on State Route 31 in Emery County. The proposed permit application has been reviewed and has been determined to be complete and in compliance with the Utah Solid Waste Permitting and Management Rules. The permit allows the Landfill to continue to operate for ten years after it has been approved. The Director of the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control is currently seeking public comment on this draft permit.

A 30-day public comment period to receive comments on the draft permit will commence on Thursday, January 5, 2023 and end at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Documents related to this application can be reviewed at the Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control Public Notices website at

If further information or assistance in obtaining a copy of documents is required, contact Matt Sullivan at (801) 536-0241.

Written comments will be accepted if received by 5:00 p.m. on February 3, 2023. Written comments must be directed to the following address:

Douglas J. Hansen, Director

Division of Waste Management and Radiation Control

Department of Environmental Quality

P.O. Box 144880

Salt Lake City, UT 84114-4880

Comments can also be submitted electronically by email to: dwmrcpublic@utah.gov. Comments submitted by email must be identified using the following in the subject line: “Public comment on Huntington Power Plant CCR Landfill”. All documents included in comments must be submitted in pdf format or as ASCII (text) files.

Under Utah Code Section 19-1-301.5 a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with special needs (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) should contact Larene Wyss, Office of Human Resources at (801) 536-4284, Telecommunications Relay Service 711, or by email at “lwyss@utah.gov”.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 4, 2023.