Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation Announces Statewide Grant Workshop Tour

Press Release

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation (DOR) recently announced its upcoming grant workshop tour that will kick off on Monday, Nov. 14, with 12 stops throughout Utah. Now a ‘one-stop shop’ for all outdoor recreation grants, the DOR’s expanded grants and planning team will share information on all the programs available under the new division and assist with the outdoor recreation grants application process.

Applications for next year’s UORG grant cycle will be accepted from Jan. 17 to March. 17, 2023. UORG awarded funding for 85 outdoor recreation infrastructure projects statewide in 2022. The grant cycle was the largest to date, awarding $10.9 million.

“Whether your area has an infrastructure project that is ready to go or you are laying the groundwork for a future project, you should plan to attend this workshop,” said Tara McKee, DOR’s associate director of grants and planning. “This is a fabulous opportunity for counties, cities and nonprofits to sharpen their skills and learn how they can help secure the funds needed to provide more value, opportunities and support for outdoor recreation in their communities.”

The free workshops will showcase all the grants available to applicants, including the Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant (UORG), non-motorized and motorized Recreational Trails Program (RTP), the Off-Highway Recreation grant (formerly known as FIG), Land Water and Conservation (LWCF), and its new technical assistance grant from the DOR’s state planner, Carly Lansche.

The workshops will walk participants through the application process, provide detailed instructions on how to write a strong application, braid various funding sources and introduce a new tiered matching requirement beneficial to Utah’s rural counties. In addition, there will be time at the end of each workshop for questions and discussion with the DOR grants and planning team to help make sure applications are as competitive as possible.

“Our team is ready and eager to help in any stage of the process, and our newest addition of planning is especially beneficial for areas in the state that do not have recreational planners. We look forward to assisting with these vital grant opportunities and helping improve access to outdoor recreation for communities throughout Utah,” said McKee.

Locations for this year’s grants workshop tour include

Eastern and Southern Utah – Nov. 14-18

Northern Utah – Dec. 5-7

For more information on the DOR’s grants and planning program, visit recreation.utah.gov/grants.