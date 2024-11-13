Utah DOGM Releases Update on Kenilworth Mine Fire Plan

Jan Morse, Environmental Scientist with the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (DOGM), shared an update on the ongoing Kenilworth Mine Fire and the upcoming plans to manage it.

Morse stated that, beginning the week of Nov. 25, contractors will start on-site work to manage and contain the fire. The mitigation plan involves sealing surface openings around the affected area with fire-resistant expanding foam. Airflow to the fire will be restricted through this process, which should slow its spread and reduce smoke emissions at the same time.

According to Morse, the steep terrain means a helicopter will be transporting workers and equipment safely and efficiently to the site. Options for air monitoring are being expanded and more information should be released by the DOGM when it is available.

The Utah DOGM’s Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program has been monitoring the Kenilworth fire since 2021 and though it does not threaten public safety, the smoke has raised community concerns. Similar to other underground coal seam fires, it is challenging to control. Records show that fires such as this have been reported in the area as far back as 1906.

The DOGM stated that, while the exact cause of the current fire is unknown, spontaneous combustion may be a factor and is a natural risk in coal seams.

“We understand the community’s concerns regarding this ongoing fire and are committed to addressing it with the best available techniques and resources. While underground coal fires are difficult to extinguish completely, these planned measures should help to mitigate their impacts,” Morse shared.

The DOGM thanked all for the attention and understanding as this complex issue is addressed. For further information or to discuss concerns, Morse is available at (385) 799-0028 or at janmorse@utah.gov.