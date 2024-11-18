Utah Drinking Water Board Tours East Carbon’s New Water Treatment Plant

On November 12, the Utah Drinking Water Board took a tour, given by Bert Krauss, Director of the brand-new East Carbon Water Treatment Plant.

Due to the issues with high levels of manganese and discoloration at the old treatment plant, the city felt as though they were only able to provide temporary solutions to a much bigger problem. It was agreed that the only way to provide the residents of East Carbon was to start from scratch.

Beginning last year, the construction for the new treatment plant began and was complete in March 2024. The Community Impact Board contributed a little over $1,900,000 in gray and low interest loan funding.

“The plant has been tested thoroughly by the Division of Drinking Water for compliance with State and Federal requirements,” stated Russel Seeley, P.E., Assistant Director for the Division of Drinking Water.

Krauss advised that this plant has officially been operational for approximately two months now and the water and is currently pumping 508 million gallons an hour.

The Utah Drinking Water Board has funded and provided grants to many local projects such as: the new water mains in Wellington, the re-coating of the water tanks in Helper and the new water tank for North Emery water.