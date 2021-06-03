Utah Family Month Celebrated with Family Kite Day *Photo Gallery*

The Family Support and Children’s Justice Center (CJC) welcomed community members to the Carbon County Senior Center on Thursday evening to celebrate Utah Family Month.

Annually, the Family Support and CJC celebrate Utah Family Month with a family kite day. This year, the event took place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the windy conditions made it perfect for kites to stay airborn.

Those that attended were treated to free kites as well as a free hot dog and hamburger dinner while supplies lasted. Those that were in attendance were also invited to bring their own outdoor games for even more fun.