Utah Family Month Celebrated with Kite Day

To celebrate Utah Family Month, the Carbon County Family Support & Children’s Justice Center welcomed the community to its annual Family Kite Day.

This event, which began at 5 p.m. on Thursday evening, is hosted each summer as a way to bring families together and enjoy the outdoors. This year, the fun was hosted at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.

Those that attended were treated to a free hot dog dinner, free kites and frisbees while supplies lasted, outdoor games, activities and fun for the whole family.