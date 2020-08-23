Utah Firefighters Deploy to California to Assist with Wildfires

Utah Division of Emergency Management Press Release

In response to a call for help, 35 firefighters from various Utah fire agencies deployed to California on Saturday to support firefighting efforts there. The firefighters staged and deployed from the Maverick Center on Saturday morning.

They will deploy for about 16 days under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies. California has confirmed and accepted Utah’s EMAC offer.