Utah Found in Top Listing of Patriotic States

With the Fourth of July holiday growing ever-nearer, WalletHub, a personal finance website, has returned to continue the summer months with yet another study. Patriotism was the subject for the study this time around, with WalletHub sharing that Americans may feel as if their patriotic tendencies dwindled this year in the face of societal issues.

“Many people may find it hard to celebrate a country where countless people are struggling and frequent violence persists,” shared WalletHub. “However, an expression of love for fellow citizens is patriotic in itself.”

July 4th is well-known as being one of the most patriotic days of the year. It is a day where Americans gather with friends, neighbors, family members and other citizens to celebrate the nation’s independence. Though there are issues within the country, It is likely that many will still celebrate that day.

To determine the American states that don the most red, white and blue, 13 key indicators of patriotism were compared. Military enlistments, voting, veterans and more were factors that were put into consideration.

Through the findings, it was determined that the state of Utah made it into the top 20 listing of the most patriotic states, sitting at number 17 with a rating of 46.75. Utah joins states such as Alaska, Idaho, New Hampshire, Colorado, Oregon, Hawaii and Virginia, the number one state, in the top 20.

Though Utah was found to have some of the fewest veterans per capita, the state did come in at number one in a comparison of volunteer rates. It was also found that blue states are more patriotic than red states, with an average ranking comparison of 25.20 to 25.80.