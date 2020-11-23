Utah Health Order Lifted, Winter Sports to Commence

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

During a press conference on Monday, Utah officials updated the Public Health Order placed two weeks ago that halted winter sports. While a mask mandate will continue to be in effect, the rest of the two-week health order “will expire at midnight tonight,” according to officials.

As a result, winter high school sports can resume practice as early as Tuesday, Nov. 24. Games for basketball and swim may resume on Dec. 3 while wrestling matches can begin on Dec. 15.

It was also announced that starting on Nov. 30, all players, coaches and staff involved with high school extracurricular activities will be required to be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks. If an individual tests positive for the virus, that individual will not be allowed to participate until the isolation period ends.

As of Monday, there was no comment disallowing spectators at high school events, only that masks would be required at all times. Check back to ETV News as more information is made available.