MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Utah Highway Patrol Seeking Information on Weekend Incident

Utah Highway Patrol Seeking Information on Weekend Incident

132659460_3758782650840356_6456956594240050121_n.jpg

Photo courtesy of the UHP

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) is requesting assistance from anyone that may have information regarding an incident that took place on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that at approximately 2:20 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR-6 at mile marker 229 when it lost part of its cargo, a portion of a concrete landscaping block, that fell from the vehicle. Upon falling, the piece then ricocheted off of the road and went through the windshield of a black Subaru.

A female passenger was inside the Subaru and the impact caused the portion to strike her head, resulting in the passenger suffering severe head trauma.

UHP is requesting that any person that may have information regarding the vehicle in question should contact the Price dispatch center at (435) 637-0893.
scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox
X
X