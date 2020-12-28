Utah Highway Patrol Seeking Information on Weekend Incident

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) is requesting assistance from anyone that may have information regarding an incident that took place on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported that at approximately 2:20 p.m., an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR-6 at mile marker 229 when it lost part of its cargo, a portion of a concrete landscaping block, that fell from the vehicle. Upon falling, the piece then ricocheted off of the road and went through the windshield of a black Subaru.

A female passenger was inside the Subaru and the impact caused the portion to strike her head, resulting in the passenger suffering severe head trauma.

UHP is requesting that any person that may have information regarding the vehicle in question should contact the Price dispatch center at (435) 637-0893.