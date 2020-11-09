Utah House of Representatives Leadership Team Elected

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Election Process

Thank you to all those who participated in this year’s election. Over 1.6 million Utahns were registered to vote, a record high. Ballots will continue to be counted throughout this week, so remain patient as votes are tallied, especially in the US House Race in Congressional District 4, a few Utah House of Representative seats, and of course, legal challenges in the Presidency race. May we all remain civil and understanding of others throughout the transitions and during this unique election season in Utah.

Leadership Elections

On Thursday, The Utah House Majority Caucus elected the following to serve on their leadership team:

Speaker of the House – Brad Wilson

Majority Leader – Francis Gibson

Majority Whip – Mike Schultz

Majority Assistant Whip – Val Peterson

Regarding the leadership election, Speaker Brad Wilson said: “Serving as Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives has been the privilege of a lifetime as I lead and work alongside 74 of the greatest House members. I am proud and honored to serve another term as Speaker of the House and to continue to work with Francis Gibson, Mike Schultz and Val Peterson. The stability in our leadership team positions us to move seamlessly into the 2021 legislative session with our focus on creating policies that improve the lives of and create opportunities for the people of our state.”

Podcast – Unemployment Benefits

The Department of Workforce Services has been working overtime to help Utahns get through the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, Nate McDonald joins us to discuss these benefits and what DWS is doing to ensure every Utahn has the resources they need to make it through these challenging times. Listen at https://open.spotify.com/episode/1TritqHl9Eu0BFAI3uQVTo?si=H3jFfbG9Sb6-BQdDiugsXA

Check out the DWS “hot jobs” portal where you can find exciting, in-demand jobs in several industries including finance, information technology, health, construction and more! The portal can be found at: https://jobs.utah.gov/docs/hotjobs.html?gclid=CjwKCAiAv4n9BRA9EiwA30WNDzuY8FIeItzPI06uHoqq-LDEbKJBNKvL3wgjHlapFlFEShGyZdrJUBoCN1wQAvD_BwE

Veterans Day

Wednesday is Veterans Day! Thank you to all who have nobly served our country. We owe them a major debt of gratitude.

Support Local

The holiday season is quickly approaching! Shop local and support Utah’s small businesses. For a guide on how to help support tourism and small businesses in Utah, go to https://www.visitutah.com/articles/support-local-on-a-utah-road-trip

As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve. Contact me at (435) 979-6578 or cralbrecht52@gmail.com with concerns or questions.