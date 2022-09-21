Utah is the Second-Best State for Teachers

World Teachers’ Day, a way to honor the teachers in everyone’s lives, is on Oct. 5. With this day just around the corner, personal-finance website WalletHub did some research to report on 2022’s best and worst states for teachers.

According to WalletHub, teachers are making an average of $2,150 less per year than they did 10 years ago, when the numbers are adjusted for inflation.

“In order to help educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments in the U.S., WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio, to whether to state has a digital learning plan,” the website shared.

Through this study, it was discovered that the state of Utah came in second place as a best state for teachers to be in. The beehive state was just behind New York in the number one position.

Research showed that Utah is the ninth average in regard to starting salary for teachers, adjusted for cost of living. Utah is also the 13th when it comes to quality of school systems and eighth in projected compensation in the year 2028.

Continuing the study, it showed that not only is the state in second place in the 10-year change in teacher salaries, but Utah came in at number one for the existence of a digital learning plan. In contrast, the last two states on the list were New Hampshire at 50 and Hawaii at 51, (District of Columbia included).