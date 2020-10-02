Utah Labor Commission Announces $2 Million Small Business Quarantined Employee Grant to Assist Utah Employers

Press Release

The Utah Labor Commission recently announced the launch of the Small Business Quarantined Employee Grant program to help small businesses (less than 50 employees) continue to pay employees who are required to quarantine or isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone who has tested positive.

The $2 million Small Business Quarantined Employee Grant uses federal CARES Act funds as part of Utah’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. It provides reimbursement to small business employers who pay employees to stay home during quarantine or isolation for a maximum of 40 hours per week for a period of up to two calendar weeks.

One of the easiest ways to protect a business as well as slow the spread of COVID-19 is to ask sick employees to stay home. Many employees are nervous to take time off if they are sick for fear of losing their job or income while they get better. Employees may also hesitate to tell their employer if someone in their home has tested positive for COVID-19 or if they have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

This grant will help make that choice easier by allowing employers with less than 50 employees to continue to pay quarantined or isolated employees and then be reimbursed through the grant.

To be eligible businesses must have:

Less than 50 employees in Utah.

One or more employees receiving notice that the employee must quarantine or isolate due to positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone who has tested positive.

Continued to pay out regular wages to an employee(s) while the employee was in quarantine/isolation.

Small business owners with less than 50 employees can go to https://coronavirus.utah.gov/business/business-loans-and-grants/, https://laborcommission.utah.gov, or https://business.utah.gov/, for more information and to fill out a grant application.