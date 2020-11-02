Utah Legislature Prioritizes Growth

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Utah House of Representatives

Follow the Utah House Republicans on social media!

Twitter: @utahhousereps

Facebook: Utah House Republicans

Instagram: @utahreps

Election Information

Tuesday is election day and ballots have been mailed out. To see all the candidates running, the Utah’s Official Voter Information Pamphlet can be found at: https://elections.utah.gov/Media/Default/2018 Election/2018 Utah Voter Information Pamphlet.pdf. Many areas of Utah have been voting by mail for over two decades. It is simple, easy and safe. You can also drop your ballot off at the county clerk’s offices or the county drop boxes on Election Day.

Policy Priority – Growth

Utah’s population is growing at an unprecedented rate. With that growth comes many opportunities, along with many challenges. The Legislature aligned Utah’s system of higher education to meet the needs of our state and workforce, adapt to the rapid population growth, and create a system that allows all Utahns to earn some form of postsecondary training or education. The Legislature also stabilized public education funding by automatically funding for growth, ensuring the academic success of our students as our state grows.

Additionally, growth is putting strain on our roads, bridges, pipes, sewage systems and so forth. The Legislature is investing in critical infrastructure to prepare for the continued growth and future needs. The Legislature has prioritized the strengthening of infrastructure to meet the needs of tomorrow. They have addressed the state budget’s structural imbalance, putting Utah as a leader in fiscal responsibility and economic stability. A challenge of growth is housing affordability. In 2020, the Legislature passed SB 39 Housing Affordability Amendments, providing gap funding for housing, targeted to help lower-to-middle-income Utahns.

Interim Highlights

Last week, lawmakers met for interim meetings. View the highlights at: https://le.utah.gov/interim/2020/pdf/00004306.pdf

Podcast – GOED

Businesses have been hit hard by the effects of COVID-19. Kori Ann Edwards, the Managing Director for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, joins us this week to talk about the programs that have helped businesses survive. You can listen at: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Fjncj2Nw5Ea3tBAH7kYy2?si=f_4RsI_tRoKBT0ERxJ6GFw

Women’s Suffrage in Utah

As we cast our votes this election season, it is important to remember the past and how far we have come. This year marks 100 years since the first woman voted in Utah. In honor of this, there are several events and exhibits across the state celebrating the 100 years of women’s suffrage in Utah. The full list of exhibits can be found at: https://www.visitutah.com/articles/suffrage-events-utah/.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve. Contact me at (435) 979-6578 or cralbrecht52@gmail.com with concerns or questions.