Utah Manufacturing Modernization Grant Period Opening Soon

The Utah Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Initiative (UAMMI) announced a Utah Manufacturing Modernization Grant program, which will incentivize Utah businesses to relocate, retain, modernize and develop manufacturing within the state.

This $10 million dollar grant has a goal of modernizing manufacturing while also increasing supply chain resilience and decreasing American dependence on foreign manufacturing in the state. Those that may be interested in applying for a manufacturing modernization grant must follow a number of steps.

The first is to be registered with the Utah Division of Corporations. Next, the business must have a physical location within Utah and propose a project that will establish, retain, relocate or develop the manufacturing industry in the state. Finally, businesses must demonstrate their ability to partially fund the project with existing or external funding sources.

Of the companies that do meet those qualifications, preference will be given to certain Utah businesses. Preference will go to those that align with one or more of Utah’s five targeted industries and have not yet started the proposed project, are in the planning phase of expansion, or are entering into a new phase of the project.

Additionally, businesses that can demonstrate a higher cost match with existing or planned sources of funding, identify clear metrics of success, and have fewer than 250 full-time employees will receive preference.

Limits for funding are anticipated to be set at $750,000. Requests that exceed that amount will be considered, though prospective grantees may be asked to amend the requested amount and scope of work to abide by the award cap that is set by the office.

The final award amounts are made at the discretion of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity. Companies that were previously awarded a Manufacturing Modernization Grant without an approved final report could receive less consideration for an FY24 proposal. The application period begins June 30 at 9 a.m. and closes on July 13 at 5 p.m. or when applications exceed anticipated funding levels.

The office anticipates a high volume of applications and encourages businesses to apply as quickly as possible. If the application period closes before July 13, the applicants that are in the draft status will be notified and given until 5 p.m. the following business day to submit the application.