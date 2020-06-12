Utah PGA Provides Spartans Chance to Compete

Photo by Tom Hansen

Angela Nielson, Madisyn Mann, Macie Nielson and Jannika Beagley all represented Emery in an individual high school state championship tournament on Thursday, June 4. The tournament was hosted by Utah PGA in an attempt to give the golfers some sort of championship match after their season was cancelled due to COVID-19. The event was held in Salt Lake City at the Rose Park Golf Course.

Junior Angela Nielson had the best finish of her Emery counterparts, ending with 112 strokes for 30th place. Madisyn Man and Macie Nielson followed shortly behind with respective scores of 116 and 117 for 33rd and 35th place finishes. Jannika Beagley concluded her day with 127 in 40th place.