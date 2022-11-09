Utah Ranked the Most Charitable State

A study that was recently presented by WalletHub explained that the United States is falling behind when it comes to giving, dropping to 19th among the most generous countries following years at the top.

However, according to the National Philanthropic Trust, U.S. donors in recent years have given nearly $485 billion to charity, with over half of that amount coming directly from individuals. Money is not the only way to give, however, and nearly 78 million individuals volunteer in the United States.

With this information, the most charitable of the 50 states were analyzed using comparisons across 19 key indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranged from share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless, all the way to the volunteer rate.

Through WalletHub’s findings, it was determined that Utah was in first place in the overall, ranking as the most charitable state in America. The Beehive State’s total score was 70.99, followed by Maryland with 67.94 and Minnesota in third at 66.41. On the other hand, Arizona was found to be least charitable with a score of 42.77.

At a volunteer rate, Utah was again in the first place. Ranking the best state for volunteering versus the worst, there was a two-time difference between Utah and Florida. Utah also had the highest percentage of donated income, followed by Wyoming and Georgia.