Utah Ranks No. 1 Best State Overall by U.S. News and World Report for a Second Year

Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah was ranked as the No. 1 best state overall for the second year in a row by the U.S. News and World Report. Utah’s notable attributes—including a booming economy, advanced infrastructure and quality education—make it a well-rounded state that offers the best of life to all those who visit and call it home.

Utah’s No. 1 ranking as the best state overall by U.S. News and World Report adds to a string of recent accolades. These include holding the top spot for the best economic outlook for the 17th consecutive year in the Rich States, Poor States, being recognized as the best state for social mobility by the Archbridge Institute and Salt Lake City’s distinction as the best job market in the country by the Wall Street Journal.

“Utah’s consistent standing as the nation’s best state is no coincidence,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “Through our unwavering commitment to bolstering the economy and enabling our citizens to thrive, we’ve cultivated an environment where individuals and families can establish roots, pursue their goals and build the lives they want to live.”

The U.S. News and World Report study analyzed more than 70 metrics in eight categories: health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, natural environment and crime and corrections. Most notably, Utah jumped from No. 5 in education to No. 2 and from No. 15 to No. 9 in crime and corrections.

“I have known for a long time that Utah is the best state in the nation,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “From our striking landscapes to our top-notch economy, from our opportunities for upward mobility and education to our focus on strong families, Utah has it all. However, what makes Utah truly special is the people who call our state home.