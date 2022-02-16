Utah Reservoir Fill Levels Released

To start off the week, the Utah Division of Water Resources shared a graphic regarding the reservoir fill percentages for the state, which was updated on Feb. 7.

Many reservoirs within Utah had great percentages, such as Flaming Gorge at 77%, Currant Creek at 96%, Hyrum at 75% and Deer Creek at 77%. There were many in the state that had percentages that put them in the red zone, such as Gunnison with 0% and Cleveland Lake at 2%.

While Scofield Reservoir is not at a high level, it is outside of the red zone at 27%. Huntington North leads the region at 60% followed by Joe’s Valley at 35% and Miller Flat at 29%. Millsite Reservoir is in the red at just 20%

It was also recently announced that SB 89 brought some water amendments to work with conservation plans. The SB 89 modification presented three options, which were that the water provider adopts their applicable regional water conservation goal, the water provider adopts a water conservation goal that would result in more water being conserved than under their regional water conservation goal, or the provider adopts a goal with less water being conserved than under the regional goal and reasonable justification as to why the regional goal was not adopted.

The chief sponsor for SB 89 is Senator Jani Iwamoto and the House sponsor is Representative Timothy D. Hawkes. View SB 89 here.