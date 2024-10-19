Utah Resource Advisory Council Meeting to visit Price, San Rafael Swell

BLM Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY — BLM Utah will host the next Utah Resource Advisory Council (RAC) meeting on Nov. 13, 2024, in Price, with a field tour the following day.

This public meeting brings together the 15-person council to discuss various issues related to the management of public lands throughout Utah. The meeting will be held at the Prehistoric Museum, 155 East Main Street, Price, Utah, 84501 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The field tour on Nov. 14 will depart at 8 a.m. from the BLM Price Field Office. This tour is open to the public; however, participants will need to RSVP at least one week in advance and bring their own food and transportation. The field tour will explore the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area and Jurassic National Monument.

Agenda items include updates on BLM resource and travel planning, renewable energy projects, recreation, and district updates. The full meeting agenda and field tour details will be available on the Utah RAC website at least 14 days in advance.

The public is invited to attend this meeting and participate in the public comment portion to address the Council at 1 p.m. on Nov. 13. Depending on the number of people wishing to comment, time for individual oral comments may be limited. Written comments may also be submitted to the RAC by emailing Cindy Gallo at cgallo@blm.gov. All comments received will be provided to the Council members.

The media is welcome to attend both the meeting and field tour.