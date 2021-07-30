Utah SBA Partners to Host Statewide Entrepreneurship Training for Vets/Military Spouses

SBA News Release

The Utah Small Business Administration, Big Sky Veterans Business Outreach Center and Utah Veterans Business Resource Center announced the first ever statewide Boots to Business Reboot class starting Aug. 4. The virtual “Introduction to Entrepreneurship” class is being offered to any veteran or military spouse anywhere in Utah via Zoom meeting over the course of three weekly sessions.

“With this SBA training, our SAM agreement with the Utah Department of Veteran and Military Affairs, and subsequent connection with local resources available to veterans and their families, I’m confident we’ll see the veteran and military spouse owned business community continue to flourish in Utah,” stated Marla Trollan, SBA Utah District Director. “Not only do we have a supportive and collaborative veteran community, the SBA Utah District takes pride in their current and past veteran workforce.”

“As an Army veteran and military spouse, I know that those who serve our nation’s military thrive as small business owners in our communities and I am happy that I can assist them and direct them to resources that will help them start and grow,” said Jackie Hobson, Marketing and Outreach for the SBA Utah District Office.

Boots to Business (B2B) is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as part of the Department of Defense Transition Assistance Program (TAP). The course provides an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business ownership fundamentals. Active Duty Service members (including National Guard and Reserve), Veterans of all eras, and spouses are eligible to participate.

To participate in the three, two hour sessions, veterans and military spouses are invited to register at https://bit.ly/RebootUtah. After completion of the course, attendees can elect to further their study through the B2B Revenue Readiness online course, delivered through a partnership with Mississippi State University. Participants are also encouraged to register for the Utah VBRC’s upcoming Veteran Everyday Entrepreneur Program and to take advantage of the many resources and services offered by the SBA and its partner network.

WHAT: Utah Boots to Business Reboot: Introduction to Entrepreneurship Training

WHEN:

Session 1: Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Intro to Business Ownership

Basics of Opportunity Recognition

Understanding Markets & Your Competitive Space

Session 2: Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Economics of Small Business Startup

Legal Considerations

Session 3: Aug. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Financing Your Venture

Introduction to Business Planning

Resources to Support Your Efforts in Utah

WHERE: Zoom Meeting, register here: https://bit.ly/RebootUtah