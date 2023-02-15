Utah Senate Passes Bill That Will Increase Teachers’ Salaries

Press Release

On Tuesday, the Utah Senate passed S.B. 183 Educator Salary Amendments, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Sen. Evan Vickers and several co-sponsors, which will increase teacher salaries.

In 2008, the Legislature directly increased teachers’ compensation through the teacher salary supplement. Earlier this session, the Legislature passed H.B. 215 Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities, doubling the Educator Salary Adjustment Program and once again directly increasing teacher compensation by about $6,000. However, the pay raises currently do not adjust for inflation or when the WPU Value increases.

S.B. 183 is a companion bill to H.B. 215 and appropriates funding and ties teacher salary supplement and educator salary adjustments raises to increase yearly with the WPU Value instead of remaining stagnant.

“S.B. 183 will have a positive, long-lasting impact on teachers by enabling the pay raises in H.B. 215 to increase automatically,” said Sen. Vickers. “In the Legislature, education is our priority. Teachers across our great state do a fantastic job educating children, and I want them to feel our deep appreciation for their dedicated work.”

Additionally, S.B. 183 changes how a negative teacher evaluation affects their eligibility for the program by making all teachers eligible unless they have received three unsatisfactory ratings. Currently, only one unsatisfactory rating is required for ineligibility.

“Teachers are the backbone of education,” said Sen. Kathleen Riebe, one of S.B. 183 co-sponsors. “I am excited about this piece of legislation and the support it shows to the education community. With increased pay, we will be able to retain and encourage more teachers in years to come.”

S.B. 183 unanimously passed the Senate and will now be considered in the House. If this bill passes the Legislature, it will take effect on July 1, 2023.