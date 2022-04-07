Utah Shared Stewardship Prescribed Fire Planned in Central Utah

Press Release

Fishlake National Forest – Richfield Ranger District and Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands – Central Area, has teamed up with private landowners and plan to burn 2,000 to 3,000 acres in a series of units located east of Salina and southwest of the community of Emery, in Salina Creek and on the Old Woman Plateau.

Crews plan to start implementing the Old Woman South Prescribed Fire Project on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The focus will begin on the south slopes, which primarily have sagebrush, oak, pinyon and juniper fuel types. If conditions allow, hand ignitions using drip torches will be used through Thursday, April 7. Aerial ignitions utilizing a helicopter and Plastic Sphere Dispenser (PSD) will be used Friday through Sunday (April 8-10).

To provide for firefighter safety and to prevent injury to the public during aerial operations, an area closure will be in place Friday through Sunday (April 8-10). A map of the area closure will be available soon.

Please see attached maps and project information sheet for more details on this Shared Stewardship Project, funded by Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative (WRI).

Prescribed fire updates and other fire-related information throughout the state of Utah can be found on Twitter @UtahWildfire or by visiting www.UtahFireInfo.gov.

Please reference #OldWomanSouthRx for updated information. Also, check out Twitter @FishlakeNF and like us on Facebook at U.S. Forest Service-Fishlake National Forest for forest-related facts, news, photos and updates.

To visit Utah’s Shared Stewardship and Utah’s Watershed Restoration Initiative (WRI) websites, please go to https://utah-shared-stewardship-utahdnr.hub.arcgis.com/ and https://wri.utah.gov