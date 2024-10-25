Utah State Historic Preservation Office Holds Regional Conference

The Utah State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) held a full day conference in Price, to educate community members on all of the advantages that the State Historic Preservation Office has to offer.

The conference was hosted by USU Eastern, who also provided catering for the event. Attendees were welcomed and given the opportunity to mingle amongst each other.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. attendees were given the full run-down on what SHPO is and how they can be of service. Much of the first part of the conference provided participants with a thorough overview of the services, financial incentives and support that the SHPO provides.

After the lunch break, participants were led down Price City’s Main Street on an immersive tour, exploring and discussing the rich history of Price’s main street.

“We discussed the role of thoughtful design in enhancing our district’s aesthetic appeal and shared tools to activate the streetscape and alleyways and foster impactful community engagement,” stated Chelsea Gauthier, Main Street Coordinator for SHPO.

Gauthier stated that Price Main Street is also part of the Utah Main Street Program.