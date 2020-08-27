Utah State University Eastern Prehistoric Museum to Reopen

USUE Prehistoric Museum Press Release

The Prehistoric Museum is pleased to announce its reopening in conjunction with the start of USU Eastern’s Fall Semester. Starting Monday, Aug. 31, the museum will resume its normal hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. There will be some changes in visitation, but we are excited to welcome you back!

Changes to Visitation:

– Visitation is capped at 60 visitors. We recommend that you reserve your time slot at https://forms.gle/BqBgXtiRycQEvwJeA. Walk-in visitors will be welcomed if the museum is not at capacity.

– Visitors will be required to wear a mask per USU policy 20.T3

– Visitors will be required to share their contact information and confirm they have no symptoms of COVID-19.

– Visitors will be required to follow directional guidelines throughout the museum and maintain social distance with those outside of their group.