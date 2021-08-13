Utah Symphony Brings Forever Mighty Tour to Helper’s Main Street

Two years ago, the Utah Opera swept through Carbon and Emery counties, visiting local schools. When this happened, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman was connected with David Green, who oversees the Utah Symphony.

Originally, the Utah Symphony was going to visit Helper last year to open the annual Arts, Music and Film Festival hosted on Main Street. However, that was cancelled due to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer, the Utah Symphony has embarked on the Forever Mighty Tour. CEO Steve Brosvik explained that this is the third statewide tour for the symphony that focuses on visiting more rural area. He stated that they are really investigating and celebrating the landscapes, diversity and connections between music and nature that exist in Utah.

Brosvik credited the Forever Mighty Tour as an incredible opportunity for them to serve those that are not simply able to drive downtown and visit a music hall. One such stop was on Helper’s Main Street on Wednesday evening, beginning at dusk.

Mayor Peterman shared that, when thinking about having the Forever Mighty Tour on Helper’s Main Street, she finds it especially meaningful for the local youth.

“What a great opportunity to experience something that they otherwise may never have a chance to experience,” stated Mayor Peterman.

She continued by explaining that if it sparks something in a child, current and older generations will reap to benefit in 10 to 20 years, and that is really the end objective. She stated that she believed the performance highlighted the natural assets, history and art of Helper.

“I think the community is excited and thrilled to have the symphony here, I know I am,” continued the mayor. “I am honored that this has happened and honored that it’s on our historic Main Street, showcasing all of the best we have to offer.”

When speaking on how the symphony members felt performing on the historic Main Street, Brosvik stated that everybody had an incredible time and that Helper is a wonderful town. He has lived in Utah for only one year and had not heard of Helper. He stated that they cannot wait to return, reiterating that Helper is a really special place.

Mayor Peterman and everyone in the town, according to Brosvik, were incredibly helpful and he felt that the galleries being open for people to tour and persue the art before and during the performance was an amazing experience. Looking at the care being taken in the town to really curate Main Street showed Brosvik that they are re-creating living in an amazing city.

By focusing on the smaller cities and town of Utah, Brosvik stated that he believes that it is really a reminder that the symphony is a kind of service industry. “We serve people through music,” said Brosvik.

Thankfully, they try to take the “Utah” in their name very seriously. Brosvik met residents on Helper’s Main that were in tears because they felt it was such a special experience to have the orchestra in their town. “If that happens for one person on the entire tour, it’s worth it,” shared Brosvik.

The Forever Mighty Tour began in Wellsville in Cache County, traveled to Helper and then visited the rim of Bryce Canyon. Continuing, the symphony will be in Kanab at Best Friend’s Animal Sanctuary on Friday and will conclude in Hurricane on Saturday, August 14.

Brosvik expressed the hope that those that missed the performance in Helper can follow to another community. He stated that he knows the concerts are largely sold out, but those that wish to attend should contact the ticket office. He concluded by saying the Utah Symphony is out and wants to serve.