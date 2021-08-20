Utah Valley Model A Club to Tour Carbon County

On Aug. 27, a group of about 25 will be coming into Helper driving 15 Model A Fords as part of the Utah Valley Model A Club (UVMAC). The UVMAC is a chapter of the Model A Ford Club of America (MAFCA).

They will arrive around noon and will park their Model A Fords in the parking lot located behind Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum. At that point, they will then be greeted by Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman and those behind Carbon County Tourism before dispersing on their own for a delicious lunch at one of the local Helper eateries.

Following lunch, the UVMAC will partake in a tour of the Helper Mining and Railroad before once again meeting at their vehicles to parade down Historic Helper Main Street to the Vintage Motor Co., parking along the street in their designated areas. Club members will spend some time communicating with members of the community and displaying their vehicles at this time.

“I hope for their trip to be memorable by having the best welcome,” said Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie. She encourages members of the community to visit Helper on Aug. 27 for a unique look at the Model A Fords.

Following their interactions with the community, the club members will continue to tour the local area, dispersing to see places such as Spring Canyon, Kenilworth and other areas surrounding Helper.

Beginning the next morning, on Aug. 28, the group will meet Price City Councilman Layne Miller at 9 a.m. in the lobby of the Holiday Inn to learn more about Nine Mile Canyon. They will then head out on a tour of the canyon in their respective Fords for the remainder of the day.