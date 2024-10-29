Utah Women & Leadership Project Release Fall Survey, Encourage Participants

During the October Emery County A Bolder Way Forward Coalition meeting, Deborah Lin was in attendance to give a statewide update.

Lin took time to highlight a survey that is out right now, which is the annual fall survey from the Utah Women and Leadership Project (UWLP). Lin wanted to push this survey for men and women that know about the movement, as well as for those that don’t know, to fill out. That way, a baseline of people’s perceptions are given.

It was stated that this statewide study is being conducted by UWLP to explore even deeper the understanding, awareness, concerns, attitudes and perceptions around the challenges that women and girls face in Utah. All individuals residing within the state that are 18 or older are welcomed to participate.

The survey should take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes to complete and the primary researcher for this study is Dr. Susan Madsen. Dr. Madsen is the Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor of Leadership, in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University.

Participation in the survey remains completely anonymous and responses will be collected through Qualtrics. Dr. Madsen can be contacted for inquiries or concerns regarding this survey at uwlp@usu.edu. Nov. 20 is the last day to take the survey, though participants are encouraged to take it as early as possible.