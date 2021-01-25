Utah’s 2021 Legislative Session is Up and Running

By Chase Christensen of the Office of Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

The week started with some uncertainty that required the capitol be closed due to potential violence. Representative Albrecht and I are both incredibly grateful to the Utah National Guard and Utah Highway Patrol for the service and time rendered in protecting the Capitol and ensuring that the session could continue as planned.

The session started on Tuesday, Jan. 19 with the swearing in ceremony. Because Representative Albrecht was reelected in the most recent election, he had the opportunity to again take his oath of office as Utah House Representative for District 70. The meeting continued with a formal reading-in of many of the bills that will be addressed during the session, including three bills Representative Albrecht is sponsoring. This is an important step in the Legislative process and helps legislators ensure that their bills are recognized and can be sent to the appropriate committees.

Representative Albrecht is well known at the Capitol and is respected by the other Representatives. Because of this, he also had the privilege of joining two other Representatives in notifying Governor Cox that the House is in session and ready to work. This was a great experience and Representative Albrecht is excited to work alongside Governor Cox and his incoming administration in their effort to strengthen rural Utah and everyone in our great state.

On Wednesday, Legislative interns were able to start their work at the Capitol as well. I was finally able to meet Representative Albrecht and am incredibly grateful and excited to have the opportunity to work with him and to work for the people of District 70. It was a very busy day as we worked to schedule out committee and caucus meeting to get organized for all the tasks that are on their way.

On Thursday morning, Representative Albrecht participated in the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee to discuss the budget for the upcoming year. This is important to make sure that funding goes where it is truly needed. He also had the chance to run a bill (HB32) on the floor of the House. Following his comments, the house voted unanimously to pass the bill and send it to the Senate for consideration.

Thursday afternoon proved to be incredibly busy for the Representative. First, he had the opportunity to chair the first Public Utilities and Technology Committee meeting of the session. Committee meetings look a little bit different this year because of new COVID restrictions. During the meeting, a handful of bills were discussed. It was amazing to watch Representative Albrecht as he seriously considered each bill being addressed and weighed how it might affect District 70. It was a highly productive meeting and a great way for the committee to start the session. Following the committee meeting, Representative Albrecht had the opportunity to participate in a zoom call with the Rural Education Caucus to discuss Utah’s schools and educators in Rural Utah. The call focused specifically on the struggles our schools are facing because of COVID and ways that the Legislature can help our rural educations fulfill their duties and do everything they can to ensure our students have a safe way to learn.

On Friday, Representative Albrecht was able to attend a Rural Caucus meeting to discuss issues confronting rural Utah today. Representative Albrecht is very concerned about Rural Utah and spends a considerable amount of his day working to ensure they are heard and watched out for at the Legislature. In the afternoon, he was able to attend another committee meeting (House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment) to discuss more bills being considered. In the House Transportation Committee, he had the opportunity to present HB 111 – Off-Highway Vehicle Amendments. Following his presentation and a period for questions and answers, and public comment, it was passed unanimously by the committee. It will now be put on the schedule and go back to the house for a vote on the floor.

As we look forward to this week, there are many exciting things on their way. Representative Albrecht was approached by Speaker Wilson’s office early this week. The Speaker asked him to organize a meeting with Rural Legislators from across the state. Speaker Wilson, like Representative Albrecht, recognizes the great importance of Rural Utah. Representative Albrecht is greatly looking forward to the opportunity to discuss Rural Utah with these other Representatives and the Speaker. He is determined to continue working hard to ensure his district and all of Rural Utah is heard and taken care of.

Representative Albrecht is grateful to District 70, and to all of you who put your trust in him. He will continue to fight hard for you in the session!

Contact Representative Albrecht by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov or by phone at (435) 979-6578. Representative Albrecht’s intern is Chase Christensen, a senior at Utah State University. His email address is cchristensen@le.utah.gov. His telephone number is (385) 420-3096.

*Chase will be out of the office for a short period. In his absence, you can contact my new intern, Paige Laursen. Her phone number is (385) 420-3111. Her email is plaursen@le.utah.gov*