Utah’s Christmas Town Celebrates with Lights On Ceremony

Celebrations for Utah’s Christmas Town continued on Friday evening as the annual Lights On ceremony was hosted on the Helper City’s historic Main Street.

“It’s a big day for Helper, Utah’s Christmas Town, today is the Lights On Ceremony,” shared the Carbon Corridor. “Meet at the The Rio Theatre – Helper, Utah at 6 p.m. to see the magic moment that Helper transforms into Utah’s Christmas Town!”

The Sally Mauro Singers led the crowd down Main Street with candlelight and Christmas songs before gathering everyone to the stage in the Main Street Park. Two more songs were sung before Brenda Deeter of Utah’s Christmas Town was joined by Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman.

Mayor Peterman read the proclamation declaring Helper Utah’s Christmas Town. It was then announced that Cindy Curry and Clay Iorg will be this year’s grand marshals for the electric light parade.

Following a 10-second countdown, the lights were then turned on, lighting up Main Street and bringing festive cheer instantly. Santa Claus was also joined by the Grinch in visiting the local youngsters that attended the ceremony.

Up next for Utah’s Christmas Town, don’t miss the famous electric light parade, which is slated to make its way down Main Street on Dec. 3 and 4.