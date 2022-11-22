Utah’s Christmas Town Kicks of 2022 with Craft Fair

Utah’s Christmas Town kicked off the annual celebration on Friday and Saturday by hosting the Christmas Craft Fair in Helper City’s Civic Auditorium.

Each year, the craft fair is successful in packing the auditorium with vendors, booths, attendees, performances and a plethora of goods to purchase. From jewelry to crafted items to baked goods and more, there was something for everyone.

Food was also available for purchase from Marsha’s Sammich Shop in the upper portion of the building, where various performances from local schools and groups were presented.