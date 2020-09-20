Utah’s Christmas Town Receives Updated Lights for Helper’s Main Street

Helper City Press Release

While 2020 may have impacted most activities, Helper City has been able to maintain continuous improvement activities, including new Christmas lighting. The kickstart was provided by the Helper Arts, Music and Film Festival in celebration of its 25th year in 2019 with the idea to provide $10,000 for new lighting, benefiting not only Christmas Town, but also First Fridays as well as the festival.

The next $10,000 was raised via a grant from Union Pacific for lighting updates. The Helper Project also came through with a matching $10,000 grant to get us closer to our lighting goal of $35,000.

Carbon County also participated with a grant for $2,500 and the final funding was kindly donated by Cindi Curry for $2,000 and Rich Colombo for $500. The Christmas Light Professionals were then engaged to do what they do best: hang lighting. They have been doing a phenomenal job of properly hanging lights and taking great care with building facades.

The lighting will highlight the roof lines of Helper’s historic Main Street and, with thoughtful maintenance, should last five to seven years.

“With the support of the Helper Arts Festival, Union Pacific, Helper Project, Carbon County, and Cindi and Rich, we are finally making it a reality. I know Christmas Town leadership, Mark Montoya and Brenda Deeter, are thrilled and have played significant roles in helping us move this project to completion. Main Street will be the main attraction here in a few weeks,” Mayor Peterman shared.

The project is slated to be completed by the end of September.