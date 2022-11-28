Utah’s Christmas Town Turns the Lights On

The Lights On Ceremony that brightens Helper City’s historic Main Street each holiday season was once again hosted on Friday, Nov. 25. Per tradition, the evening commenced outside the Rio Theatre before the trek down Main Street began. The Sally Mauro Singers led the group with lighted faux-candles and festive songs to keep everyone warm.

Gathering in the park down the street, Utah’s Christmas Town Co-Chair Mark Montoya spoke. He informed the crowd that this year’s grand marshals for the annual and highly-anticipated Electric Light Parade would be Pat and Gaylene Kokal. Montoya then welcomed Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman to the stage to read the proclamation.

Before she began, Mayor Peterman took time to express her appreciation for Montoya and his co-chair, Brenda Deeter, stating that there is no part of Utah’s Christmas Town’s yearly festivities that would take place without their hard work and dedication. She then began with the proclamation.

Mayor Peterman detailed all that is included in the festivities each year. Events began with a Christmas craft fair on Nov. 18 and 19 before the lighting ceremony on Friday. Upcoming, the Luminary Ceremony will be hosted at the Helper City Cemetery on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 2 and 3 will be big days for Utah’s Christmas Town, with a chili dinner in the Helper Civic Auditorium beginning at 4 p.m. and the Electric Light Parade hosted at 7 p.m. each evening on Helper Main Street. Breakfast with Santa, also taking place in the auditorium, will begin at 8 a.m. on Dec. 3.

With that, Mayor Peterman stated that she and Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, along with Utah’s Christmas Town committee, proclaimed Helper as Utah’s Christmas Town once again. Following a 10-second countdown, and two more songs from the Sally Mauro singers, the lights were turned on up and down Helper’s Main Street. Santa Claus then journeyed down the street with the help of the fire department and was ready to greet the youngsters.

Special thanks was given to Kenny Driggs of West Coast Show Support for providing sound and lighting for the event.