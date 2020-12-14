Utah’s COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule Released

Official information for the COVID-19 vaccination for the state of Utah was recently released, including a vaccine distribution timeline beginning in mid-December.

For mid-December, it was stated that healthcare personnel that work in high-risk environments from hospitals that provide care to the highest number of COVID-19 patients will be made priority.

Late December to January will shift focus somewhat and has a large number of items. For that timeframe, the vaccine will go to healthcare workers that work in high-risk environments in the remaining hospital facilities as well as remaining healthcare personnel including clinics, pharmacy staff, tribal health, long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, skilled nursing staff and other personnel that are at a higher risk. School staff and public health workers, as well as EMS, first responders, tribal EMS and tribal public health workers will receive the vaccine at that time as well.

For February and March, long-term care facility staff and residents who have not been vaccinated will be a priority as well as essential workers, with the prioritization to be determined. March through July will see a large number of groups as well, beginning with tribal reservation communities. Utahns 65 years of age and older, employees with a risk level 3, racial and ethnic groups at higher-risk food prep and Utahns with underlying medical conditions will also be highlighted at the time.

Following that, the focus will be on other Utahns within the risk level model, remaining workers in risk level 2 and 3 categories and the rest of the residents of Utah. It was stated that this is subject to change based on vaccine availability. More information may be obtained by clicking here.