Utah’s New Outdoor Recreation Initiative Awards Over $20 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation Across Utah

Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 19, 2024) — The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation (DOR) announced the awarding of more than $20 million to 31 outdoor recreation projects across the state. The funding, made possible through legislative appropriations and the Outdoor Adventure Infrastructure Fund, marks a significant investment in the state’s outdoor amenities, ensuring access, sustainability and enhanced experiences for all Utahns and visitors.

The awarded projects include a variety of initiatives, including new infrastructure development, restoration efforts, land acquisition, feasibility studies and long-term recreation planning. The funding reflects the mission of the Outdoor Recreation Initiative (ORI), recently created by the Legislature and overseen by DOR, to champion stewardship, sustainable visitation, safety, education and community engagement across the state.

“Through the Outdoor Recreation Initiative, we are uniting efforts across Utah to build a brighter future for outdoor recreation by supporting local communities, building capacity and removing barriers at a regional level,” said Patrick Morrison, DOR’s recreation program director. “The funding and creation of regional recreation councils demonstrates Utah’s commitment to enhancing outdoor spaces, preserving natural resources, and ensuring that every Utahn has access to the incredible opportunities our state has to offer.”

The ORI was established to create a unified framework for outdoor recreation management and development in Utah. Central to its structure are regional councils that bring together community leaders, land managers and outdoor stakeholders to collaborate on solutions and strategies for sustainable recreation. The ORI seeks to ensure that outdoor spaces are preserved and accessible for future generations while fostering economic growth and a high quality of life in Utah.

“The ORI represents a collaborative approach to meeting the challenges of today’s recreation needs and being proactive about the future,” said Morrison. “By connecting local and regional voices, we’re fostering an inclusive and locally led vision for Utah’s outdoor future.”

Highlights of the Awarded Projects:

$3 million for the Beas-Lewis Campground project

$2 million for connecting trails on Sand Mountain

$1.7 million for the Lucerne Campground Restoration

$1.3 million for the Kent’s Lake Campground Improvements

$1.1 million for the Mud Springs Trail System

$1 million each for Pineview Reservoir Phase 3, 2025 Port Ramp Reconstruction, and Utah Avalanche Center Machine Learning Recreation Study

$518,000 to restore safe access to upper American Fork Canyon (FR085)

$500,000 for the Ure Ranch Recreation Area Land Acquisition

$400,000 for the North Wash Boat Ramp, Cataract Canyon

For the complete list of projects and funding details, please visit recreation.utah.gov/outdoor-recreation-initiative/.

The DOR’s next Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant cycle will open on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. The division awarded over $15 million to 100 infrastructure projects throughout the state during the 2024 cycle earlier this year.

For more information on the Division of Outdoor Recreation and available grants, visit recreation.utah.gov.