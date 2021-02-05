Utah’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center to Present Upcoming Online Workshops

Press Release
Utah’s Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) program helps Utah businesses find, bid and win procurement opportunities with federal, state and local government entities. Through one-on-one and group counseling, PTAC educates and assists Utah businesses to more effectively compete in the government marketplace.
PTAC provides a bid-matching service to help businesses identify relevant contracting opportunities and then offers technical assistance on many aspects of the government contracting process including, but not limited to, B2G marketing, diversity program eligibility and solicitation response document review.
PTAC can also assist Utah contractors/vendors/suppliers with other aspects of the procurement process, including government contracting readiness assessment, GSA assistance and registration for government contracting set-aside programs.
Government contracting can be complicated. To date, PTAC has successfully assisted hundreds of Utah small businesses who have been awarded close to one-half of a trillion dollars. If your small business is looking for a way to expand its customer base, government contracting may be an option.
Click here to find a list of upcoming online workshops for small businesses sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and PTAC. They are available to PTAC clients in the seven Eastern Utah counties and any other small businesses who would like to learn more about government contracting.