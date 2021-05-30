Utah’s Summer Passport Program Celebrates 5 Years with Statewide Expansion

Press Release

My Discovery Destination! is once again working with local schools, businesses and community organizations to address a significant and real need in Utah communities. We are particularly excited to have been invited to collaborate with Uplift Families, the former First Lady’s initiative, to serve as the family experience leg of the important work that they do. As always, the overall goal is to strengthen families and build resilience in Utah youth. The strategy, a summer passport program, is designed to keep kids’ bodies active and their minds engaged through a wealth of flexible, ready-to-play adventures that serve all types of families and businesses.

Adventures and resources will be provided on multiple platforms to accommodate the differing needs and interests of families. Families can access 100+ adventures throughout the summer on 11 local hubs and can choose between a web-based version and an app version. In addition, adventure spotlights, notifications of all kinds of FREE Family Fun experiences, and a wide variety of resources and tools for parents will be available throughout the summer in the DiscoverFamily. Fun Facebook communities and on the Discovery App.

“Parenting in today’s world is complex. Research is clear that rituals and traditions are at the foundation of bonding and healthy relationships. Our programs are designed to empower parents with resources and tools and to help them be more intentional in their parenting and interactions with their children. Each adventure provides an opportunity for parents and kids to have fun, be creative, develop key life skills and interact in positive ways,” said Sharilee Griffiths, Founder of My Discovery Destination! and Project Coordinator of the Summer Passport program. “My Discovery Destination! is pleased to equip Utah families with these free resources and opportunities.”

Each community hub will offer three different types of adventures:

· Events organized in collaboration with local businesses and offered at a specific time and place

· Out and About adventures where families can participate on their own schedule, and

· Home-based adventures that families can enjoy at home on a flexible schedule.

A parent whose family participates in the program says it best, “My Discovery Destination!…has helped bring our family closer together through fun, wholesome family activities. Thank you!”

Another goal of the program is to bring every aspect of the community together to focus on strengthening families, which ultimately strengthens the entire community. The adventures bring businesses, community organizations, city departments and key leaders together with families in a fun, creative way. Andrew Davis, an Adventure Partner over the past year, commented that, “This program has provided opportunities for us to connect with families all over the state.”

On the flip side, one family participating under the team name ‘Adventurers’ summed up a common sentiment found throughout feedback and reviews from participating families: “The fact that community businesses would devote time and money into creating meaningful experiences for our youth means a lot.”

Saul Leal, Business Developer for the Summer Passport program, shared his passion for this project. “This is a unique opportunity for businesses to support families while also receiving marketing and advertising opportunities that will help businesses and families recover from the challenges we have faced during the COVID pandemic.”

About My Discovery Destination!

My Discovery Destination!® is about bringing all sectors of the community together to strengthen families and build character. Their signature program, DiscoveryFamilyAdventures.com, provides an effective way for parents, schools and communities to address head-on the key protective factors measured in the bi-annual Sharp assessment, including family attachment along with opportunities and rewards for prosocial involvement in the home and in the community. Participation is 100% free and open to all families who want to utilize the resources and tools to help raise resilient kids. For more information about the program, visit SummerPassport2021.com.