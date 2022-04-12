Utes Blank Spartans

The 5A Uintah Utes visited Castle Dale on Monday afternoon as they faced off with the Spartans. The Ute attack came through early and often, leading to a 2-0 halftime advantage.

Uintah continued its surge with three more goals in the second period to take the contest 5-0. While Emery would have liked a different outcome, playing a quality opponent will only help the Spartans down the road.

Up next, Emery (4-4, 3-1) has a huge rivalry match on Thursday against Carbon in Price. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.