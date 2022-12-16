Utes Hand Dinos 5th Loss

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

Everything pointed to a rocky road for the Dinos as they boarded the bus toward Uintah. Carbon had lost the past four games while the 5A Utes came into the contest 5-1. The home team took matters into its own hands by immediately jumping out in front 17-9.

Carbon battled back in the second quarter with 18 points, pulling within two at half (29-27). The hope of a huge upset on the road was short lived as the Utes held Carbon to just five points in the third quarter. Uintah took a double-digit lead into the fourth and went on to win 60-43.

Braxton Stevenson led the Dinos with 17 points while Cole Cripps scored 10. Zeke Willson, on the other hand, found all nine of his points from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, Carbon only managed seven other points from two other players.

Over the next few weeks, the Dinos will look for ways to involve more team members on the offensive end. Fortunately, they have some time as Carbon (4-5) will be back on the court to host American Leadership Academy (8-4) on Jan. 4.